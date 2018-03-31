Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $11.90 Million Holdings in Teladoc Inc (TDOC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 99,143 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Teladoc worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc during the 4th quarter worth $272,000.

TDOC stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,487.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Inc has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Teladoc in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Teladoc in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Teladoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Teladoc in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Teladoc in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

In other Teladoc news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,730,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 27,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $1,184,194.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,494 shares of company stock worth $14,665,947 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Profile

Teladoc, Inc is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company’s solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board certified physicians and behavioral health professionals treating a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation.

