Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $27,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 320,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,144,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 48.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 67,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $4,020,067.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $173,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,787 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,384. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

NYSE:WAL opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,140.31, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $44.64 and a twelve month high of $62.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.19 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services through its banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB or the Bank). The Company’s regional segments include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California and Northern California, which provide banking and related services to their respective markets.

