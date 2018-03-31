Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has $294.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman underperformed the industry over the past six months. However, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three out of the trailing four quarters. Though several issues, including sluggish global economic growth and lower client activity levels with weak fixed income trading revenues, remain near-to-medium-term headwinds, we believe the company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves will continue to strengthen the overall business. Further, cost-control measures are commendable. Additionally, steady capital-deployment activities have boosted investors' confidence.”

Get Goldman Sachs alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo reissued an outperform rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Vetr raised shares of Goldman Sachs from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.36 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs to $221.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $258.79.

Shares of Goldman Sachs stock opened at $251.86 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs has a 1-year low of $209.62 and a 1-year high of $275.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $95,678.34, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Goldman Sachs had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs will post 21.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

In other news, insider David M. Solomon sold 21,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.65, for a total transaction of $5,773,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $4,395,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,064,172. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs by 450.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) to “Buy”” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/goldman-sachs-gs-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Goldman Sachs Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.