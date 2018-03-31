Goodomy Price Reaches $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:GOOD)

Goodomy (CURRENCY:GOOD) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. Goodomy has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $38.00 worth of Goodomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goodomy has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Goodomy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00582940 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006078 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003160 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000583 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00091338 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002736 BTC.

About Goodomy

Goodomy is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Goodomy’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,350,001 tokens. Goodomy’s official website is goodomy.com. Goodomy’s official Twitter account is @GoodKarmaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goodomy Token Trading

Goodomy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Goodomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goodomy must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goodomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

