Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Aetna Inc (AET)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aetna in the 4th quarter worth $940,734,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Aetna by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,704,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,900,000 after purchasing an additional 987,156 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aetna during the 4th quarter worth about $159,933,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aetna by 1,087.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 926,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,213,000 after purchasing an additional 848,913 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Aetna by 462.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 845,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,576,000 after purchasing an additional 695,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aetna from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aetna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

AET stock opened at $169.00 on Friday. Aetna Inc has a one year low of $125.24 and a one year high of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $55,253.29, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Aetna had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

