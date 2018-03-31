Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,913 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of AeroVironment worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,601,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 254,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 140,178 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,970,000 after acquiring an additional 127,619 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,137,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 31.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 112,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 3,800 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $181,336.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $405,916.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,800 shares of company stock worth $2,082,020 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $45.51 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,087.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. The Company operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems (EES), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, marketing, support and operation of electric energy systems.

