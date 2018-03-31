GP Strategies (GPX) and Glu Mobile (GLUU) Critical Comparison

GP Strategies (NYSE: GPX) and Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of GP Strategies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Glu Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of GP Strategies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Glu Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GP Strategies and Glu Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GP Strategies 2.53% 11.65% 6.17% Glu Mobile -34.02% -41.28% -24.52%

Volatility & Risk

GP Strategies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glu Mobile has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GP Strategies and Glu Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GP Strategies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Glu Mobile 0 3 3 0 2.50

GP Strategies presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.04%. Glu Mobile has a consensus price target of $3.97, indicating a potential upside of 5.22%. Given GP Strategies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GP Strategies is more favorable than Glu Mobile.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GP Strategies and Glu Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GP Strategies $509.21 million 0.74 $12.89 million $1.35 16.78 Glu Mobile $286.83 million 1.83 -$97.57 million ($0.51) -7.39

GP Strategies has higher revenue and earnings than Glu Mobile. Glu Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GP Strategies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GP Strategies beats Glu Mobile on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation (GP Strategies) is a global performance improvement solutions provider of sales and technical training, e-learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. The Company operates in five segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, RWD and Energy Services. Its clients include companies and governmental and other commercial customers in a variety of industries. It serves companies in the automotive, steel, oil and gas, power, chemical, electronics and technology, manufacturing, software, financial, retail, healthcare and food and beverage industries, as well as government agencies. On December 31, 2011, GP Strategies Corporation merged with and into its operating subsidiary, General Physics Corporation (General Physics). In April 2014, the Company acquired Effective-People and Effective-Learning companies.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc. develops, publishes and markets a portfolio of mobile games. The Company develops and publishes a portfolio of mobile games designed to appeal to a cross section of the users of smartphones and tablet devices. Its portfolio of mobile games is spread across various genres, including Fashion and Celebrity, Food, Sports and Action, Social Networking and Home. Its portfolio of games include Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, QuizUp, Racing Rivals and Tap Sports Baseball, as well as games based on third party licensed brands, including Gordon Ramsay DASH, Kendall & Kylie, and Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. The Company works directly with other application developers to include advertising for their applications in its games, and the developers pay them based on either the number of impressions in its games or the number of users downloading the developer’s application.

