Graft Price Reaches $0.0201 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Graft has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. Graft has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $25,380.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003042 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00717564 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014131 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00157351 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030427 BTC.

About Graft

Graft’s total supply is 905,386,655 coins and its circulating supply is 167,744,693 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is not currently possible to buy Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.