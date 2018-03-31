Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.21

News stories about Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Grand Canyon Education earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7932522545155 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.92. The stock had a trading volume of 337,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,344. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $68.77 and a twelve month high of $109.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5,066.83, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $271.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/grand-canyon-education-lope-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.