Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €21.50 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €21.50 ($26.54) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($28.40) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($25.93) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS set a €25.00 ($30.86) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.20 ($24.94) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €29.00 ($35.80) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.12 ($28.54).

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €19.42 ($23.98) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($20.51) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($24.86).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA operates as a real estate company in Germany. The company invests in, purchases, redevelops, sells, and manages real estate properties located in North Rhine-Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg, as well as in Berlin.

