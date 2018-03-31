DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs set a €18.80 ($23.21) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.20 ($24.94) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($25.93) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.12 ($28.54).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €19.42 ($23.98) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($20.51) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($24.86).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Grand City Properties (GYC) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/grand-city-properties-gyc-receives-buy-rating-from-dz-bank-updated.html.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA operates as a real estate company in Germany. The company invests in, purchases, redevelops, sells, and manages real estate properties located in North Rhine-Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg, as well as in Berlin.

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.