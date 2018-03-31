Vuzix (VUZI) CFO Grant Russell Acquires 5,000 Shares

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) CFO Grant Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.16, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.90. Vuzix has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 354.51% and a negative return on equity of 123.93%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VUZI shares. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price target on Vuzix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vuzix in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Vuzix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vuzix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vuzix stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Vuzix as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/grant-russell-buys-5000-shares-of-vuzix-vuzi-stock-updated.html.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. Its products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming.

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.