Great Atlantic Resources (GR) Director Buys C$12,600.00 in Stock

Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Atlantic Resources alerts:

On Monday, March 26th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 9,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$810.00.

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. Great Atlantic Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.24.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/great-atlantic-resources-gr-director-buys-c12600-00-in-stock.html.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the McDougall Road antimony property comprising 15 contiguous mineral claim units covering an area of approximately 330 hectares located in western New Brunswick; and the South Quarry tungsten property covering 3,600 hectares situated in east-central Newfoundland.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.