Mast Capital Management, Llc Sells 7,145 Shares of Great Elm Capital (GECC) Stock

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $65,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mast Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 18,606 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $171,361.26.

Shares of GECC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,460. The company has a market capitalization of $98.21, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.47. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GECC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services started coverage on Great Elm Capital in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is focused on generating interest and capital appreciation by investing in the capital structures of middle-market companies that operate in a range of industries. The Company also focuses on making multi-year investments, primarily in secured and senior unsecured debt instruments that it purchases in the secondary markets, though it may also originate investments or acquire them directly from issuers.

