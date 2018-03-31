Greencoin Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (GRE)

Greencoin (CURRENCY:GRE) traded down 32.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Greencoin has traded down 77.8% against the US dollar. One Greencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Greencoin has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $2,284.00 worth of Greencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001830 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001705 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded up 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000416 BTC.

FIMKrypto (FIMK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Greencoin

GRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2016. Greencoin’s total supply is 3,924,840,641 coins. Greencoin’s official website is www.grcoin.com. Greencoin’s official Twitter account is @GoGreenCoin.

Greencoin Coin Trading

Greencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Greencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Greencoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Greencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

