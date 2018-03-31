Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Receives $14.75 Average PT from Analysts

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

GHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHL stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. 566,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,176. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $499.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an investment bank. The Company provides financial and strategic advice on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, capital raising and other transactions to a diverse client base, including corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally.

