Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 232,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,494 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in Schlumberger by 51.5% during the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 11,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 861,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,734,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,771,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,406,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,214,244,000 after buying an additional 1,380,252 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $89,651.19, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen set a $85.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $80.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.96.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $5,914,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,947,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

