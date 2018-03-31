Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) CEO Sells $116,930.75 in Stock

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) CEO Gregory T. Went sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $116,930.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.69, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.59. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1435.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $15,899,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 639.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 735,165 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 632.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 506,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 437,263 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $7,356,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $6,680,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $40.00 price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines to manage the daily lives of those affected by chronic neurologic disorders. It offers a platform based on an understanding of time dependent biologic effects of disease activity and drug response to achieve relief without tolerability issues.

