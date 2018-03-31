Gregory Van Etter Sells 80,567 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) insider Gregory Van Etter sold 80,567 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.91, for a total value of C$315,016.97.

Shares of K stock opened at C$5.09 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.44 and a 12-month high of C$6.29.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on K shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.59.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

