GridCoin (GRC) Trading Down 13.9% This Week

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and approximately $16,635.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 390,312,753 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX and OpenLedger DEX. It is not currently possible to buy GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

