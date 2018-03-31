Growlife (PHOT) Posts Earnings Results

Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:PHOT remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,740,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698,925. Growlife has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

About Growlife

GrowLife, Inc (GrowLife) is a cultivation facility service provider for the production of organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. The Company provides goods, including media (farming soil), hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and various other products to specialty grow operations across the United States.

