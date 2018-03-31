GuccioneCoin (GCC) Market Cap Achieves $99,671.00

GuccioneCoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. GuccioneCoin has a total market capitalization of $99,671.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of GuccioneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GuccioneCoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GuccioneCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

GuccioneCoin Profile

GuccioneCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2015. GuccioneCoin’s total supply is 23,775,537 coins and its circulating supply is 20,285,537 coins. GuccioneCoin’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC. GuccioneCoin’s official website is guccionecoin.wordpress.com.

GuccioneCoin Coin Trading

GuccioneCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase GuccioneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GuccioneCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GuccioneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

