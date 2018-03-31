Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.62 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,159 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,295 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,161 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $388,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,431 shares of company stock worth $21,476,852. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $126.52 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $134.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,420.13, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $399.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.74 million. equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/guggenheim-capital-llc-decreases-position-in-diamondback-energy-inc-fang-updated.html.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.