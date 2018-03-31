ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.29% of ONE Gas worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo set a $69.00 price target on ONE Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

NYSE:OGS opened at $66.02 on Friday. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The firm has a market cap of $3,453.90, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $462.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.37%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc is a regulated natural gas distribution utility in the United States. The Company provides natural gas distribution services. The Company distributes natural gas in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale and public authority customers.

