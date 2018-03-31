GUTS Tickets (GET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $69,250.00

GUTS Tickets (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. GUTS Tickets has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $69,250.00 worth of GUTS Tickets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GUTS Tickets token can currently be bought for about $5.32 or 0.00038657 BTC on major exchanges including ForkDelta, Radar Relay and IDEX. In the last week, GUTS Tickets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002964 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00727748 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000490 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00157889 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030249 BTC.

GUTS Tickets Profile

GUTS Tickets’ genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GUTS Tickets’ total supply is 33,368,773 tokens. The Reddit community for GUTS Tickets is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GUTS Tickets’ official website is guts.tickets. GUTS Tickets’ official Twitter account is @GUTStickets. The official message board for GUTS Tickets is blog.guts.tickets.

GUTS Tickets Token Trading

GUTS Tickets can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, ForkDelta and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy GUTS Tickets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GUTS Tickets must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GUTS Tickets using one of the exchanges listed above.

