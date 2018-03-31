Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital set a $38.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.07. 910,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,398. The company has a market cap of $3,332.65, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.50 million. Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 1,407,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $49,024,722.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,355,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,201,000 after buying an additional 109,061 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,834,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,755,000 after acquiring an additional 212,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 104.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,115,000 after acquiring an additional 894,300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 443.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,537,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/hain-celestial-group-hain-downgraded-to-strong-sell-at-bidaskclub-updated.html.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.