Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.13

Media coverage about Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hallador Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the energy company an impact score of 46.4950012642344 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. 92,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,687. The firm has a market cap of $205.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HNRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

