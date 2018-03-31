Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.55 Million Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $375,011,000 after buying an additional 247,337 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Baxter International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,695,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,907,000 after acquiring an additional 236,000 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,654,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,098,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $200,279,000 after acquiring an additional 474,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $178,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The company has a market cap of $35,130.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Baxter International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 28,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,918,947.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $329,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,037. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.55 Million Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/handelsbanken-fonder-ab-has-5-55-million-holdings-in-baxter-international-inc-bax-updated.html.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.