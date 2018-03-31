Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 168.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,218,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167,321 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,417,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,975,000 after buying an additional 96,198 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,888,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,060,000 after buying an additional 178,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,428,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,989,000 after buying an additional 791,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,958,000 after buying an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, SVP Michael J. Kindy sold 8,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $764,964.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $107.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25,404.77, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

