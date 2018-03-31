Hansteen Holdings plc (HSTN) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.80

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is a boost from Hansteen’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HSTN opened at GBX 127.60 ($1.76) on Friday. Hansteen has a twelve month low of GBX 115.90 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 147.90 ($2.04).

Hansteen (LON:HSTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) by GBX (1.90) (($0.03)). The firm had revenue of GBX 5,900 million for the quarter. Hansteen had a net margin of 46.18% and a return on equity of 2.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSTN shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($2.00) price target on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.93) price target on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hansteen from GBX 141 ($1.95) to GBX 143 ($1.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 136 ($1.88) price target on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 134 ($1.85) price target on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 138 ($1.91).

About Hansteen

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal activities consist of property investment, development, management and associated business, focusing on industrial property investments in Continental Europe and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments are its geographical locations, which include Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

