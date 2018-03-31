Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) in a research note published on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.93) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HSTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 134 ($1.85) price target on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Hansteen from GBX 138 ($1.91) to GBX 145 ($2.00) and gave the stock an add rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.80) target price on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hansteen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 138 ($1.91).

Get Hansteen alerts:

Shares of HSTN stock opened at GBX 127.60 ($1.76) on Tuesday. Hansteen has a one year low of GBX 115.90 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 147.90 ($2.04).

Hansteen (LON:HSTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) by GBX (1.90) (($0.03)). The firm had revenue of GBX 5,900 million during the quarter. Hansteen had a net margin of 46.18% and a return on equity of 2.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Hansteen’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/hansteens-hstn-hold-rating-reiterated-at-liberum-capital-updated.html.

About Hansteen

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal activities consist of property investment, development, management and associated business, focusing on industrial property investments in Continental Europe and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments are its geographical locations, which include Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hansteen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansteen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.