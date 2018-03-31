HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Compass Point downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 15th.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ HONE opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $576.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of -0.28.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/harborone-bancorp-hone-raised-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a mid-tier stock holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is HarborOne Bank (the Bank), a state chartered co-operative bank whose primary subsidiary is a residential mortgage company, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC (Merrimack Mortgage). The Company operates through two segments: HarborOne Bank and Merrimack Mortgage.

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.