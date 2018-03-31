Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Harley-Davidson earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.3292556641103 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

NYSE:HOG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,221.58, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs downgraded Harley-Davidson to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo raised Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.44.

In related news, VP Paul J. Jones sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $41,429.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,860.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tchernavia Rocker sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $66,883.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

