Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.24.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. 2,075,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,972. The company has a market capitalization of $7,221.59, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $62.95.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, VP Tchernavia Rocker sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $66,883.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Jones sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $41,429.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,860.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

