Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) will report $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Hartford Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hartford Financial Services Group.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $19,062.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $59.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently -11.31%.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 868 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $44,606.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,319 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $124,924.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,993.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 965,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,552,000 after acquiring an additional 33,367 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,174,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,076,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 273,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company for insurance and financial services subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Commercial Lines, which provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability and umbrella coverages primarily throughout the United States; Personal Lines, which provides automobile, homeowners and personal umbrella coverages to individuals across the United States; Group Benefits, which provides group life, accident and disability coverage, and other products and services; Property & Casualty Other Operations, which includes certain property and casualty operations; Mutual Funds, which provides investment management, administration, product distribution and related services to investors; Talcott Resolution, which consists of the run-off of the Company’s the United States individual and institutional annuity, and Private Placement Life Insurance (PPLI) businesses, and Corporate.

