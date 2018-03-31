Hospital Co. of America (HCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 target price on shares of Hospital Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hospital Co. of America from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hospital Co. of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.05.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $97.00. 3,301,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,108. Hospital Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $106.84. The firm has a market cap of $33,940.66, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.58.

Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Hospital Co. of America had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hospital Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hospital Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

In other Hospital Co. of America news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 58,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $5,526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ravi S. Chari sold 16,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,655,147.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 479,918 shares of company stock valued at $48,186,093. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Hospital Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hospital Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hospital Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

