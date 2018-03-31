Head-To-Head Comparison: California Water Service Group (CWT) vs. Veolia Environnement (VEOEY)

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) and Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of California Water Service Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Veolia Environnement shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of California Water Service Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Veolia Environnement shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares California Water Service Group and Veolia Environnement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Water Service Group 10.07% 9.97% 2.60% Veolia Environnement N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for California Water Service Group and Veolia Environnement, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Water Service Group 1 4 0 0 1.80 Veolia Environnement 0 2 3 0 2.60

California Water Service Group currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.07%. Given California Water Service Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe California Water Service Group is more favorable than Veolia Environnement.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California Water Service Group and Veolia Environnement’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Water Service Group $666.89 million 2.68 $67.18 million $1.40 26.61 Veolia Environnement $28.38 billion 0.47 $453.66 million $1.22 19.46

Veolia Environnement has higher revenue and earnings than California Water Service Group. Veolia Environnement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California Water Service Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

California Water Service Group has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veolia Environnement has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

California Water Service Group pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Veolia Environnement pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. California Water Service Group pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veolia Environnement pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. California Water Service Group has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

Summary

California Water Service Group beats Veolia Environnement on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection. The company offers its services to approximately 484,900 customers in 100 California communities; approximately 4,500 water and wastewater customers on the islands of Maui and Hawaii; approximately 16,800 customers in the Tacoma and Olympia areas in Washington; and approximately 8,100 water and wastewater customers in the Belen, Los Lunas, and Elephant Butte areas in New Mexico. It also engages in the provision of non-regulated water-related services, including operating municipally owned water systems, privately owned water, and recycled water distribution systems; providing operational and maintenance, meter reading, and billing services to private companies and municipalities; leasing communication antenna sites on its properties to telecommunication companies; billing optional third-party insurance programs to its residential customers; and providing lab services. California Water Service Group was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement S.A. provides a range of environmental services worldwide. It operates through Water, Waste, and Energy businesses. The Water business integrates drinking water and wastewater activities, such as water distribution and collection, water and wastewater treatment and supply, industrial process water, wastewater sludge management, and recycling and reuse solutions, as well as construction of water treatment plant. It also manufactures water treatment equipment and technologies. The Waste business collects, sorts, processes, disposes, and recycles household, commercial, and industrial wastes. The Energy business produces renewable energy comprising heat and electricity produced from waste and biomass; heat from data centers, wastewater calories, and industrial companies; and develops a range of energy management activities, including heating and cooling networks, thermal and multi-technical services, industrial utilities, installation and maintenance of production equipment, and integration services for the management of buildings. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Environnement and changed its name to Veolia Environnement S.A. in 2003. Veolia Environnement S.A. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

