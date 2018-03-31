Head-To-Head Analysis: Jianpu Technology (JT) vs. National Research (NRCIA)

Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A National Research 19.52% 27.45% 19.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jianpu Technology and National Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $222.21 million 4.12 -$20.96 million ($0.23) -24.04 National Research $117.56 million 6.10 $22.94 million $0.58 50.43

National Research has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jianpu Technology. Jianpu Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jianpu Technology and National Research, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33 National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jianpu Technology currently has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 59.73%. Given Jianpu Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jianpu Technology is more favorable than National Research.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.7% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of National Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

National Research pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Jianpu Technology does not pay a dividend. National Research pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

National Research beats Jianpu Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc. provides an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. The Company, through its technology, provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. Financial service providers offer a wide variety of financial products on our platform, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products. The Company also provides a wide range of services and solutions to financial service providers on its platform, including sales and marketing solutions, big data risk management solutions and integrated solutions through Gold Cloud. It also provides professional content on financial products, the financial industry and personal finances in many forms, including short videos, audio, online articles and offline booklets and handouts.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation, doing business as NRC Health, is a provider of analytics and insights for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company operates through six segments: Experience, The Governance Institute, Market Insights, Transparency, National Research Corporation Canada and Connect. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions and physician engagement. NRC Health partners with clients across the range of healthcare services. The Company’s clients range from integrated health systems and post-acute providers, such as home health, long-term care and hospice, to payer organizations. NRC Health’s portfolio of solutions is designed to help healthcare companies.

