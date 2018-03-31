Head to Head Comparison: ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) vs. Northwest Natural Gas (NWN)

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE: NWN) and ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Northwest Natural Gas has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONE Gas has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Northwest Natural Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of ONE Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Northwest Natural Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of ONE Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Natural Gas and ONE Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Natural Gas -7.30% 7.75% 2.10% ONE Gas 10.59% 8.31% 3.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northwest Natural Gas and ONE Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Natural Gas $762.17 million 2.17 -$55.62 million $2.24 25.74 ONE Gas $1.54 billion 2.24 $162.99 million $2.95 22.38

ONE Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Natural Gas. ONE Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Natural Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Northwest Natural Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. ONE Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Northwest Natural Gas pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ONE Gas pays out 62.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Natural Gas has raised its dividend for 62 consecutive years and ONE Gas has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Northwest Natural Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Northwest Natural Gas and ONE Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Natural Gas 2 4 0 0 1.67 ONE Gas 3 1 0 0 1.25

Northwest Natural Gas currently has a consensus target price of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.92%. ONE Gas has a consensus target price of $65.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.54%. Given Northwest Natural Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Northwest Natural Gas is more favorable than ONE Gas.

Summary

ONE Gas beats Northwest Natural Gas on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural) is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Local Gas Distribution, Gas Storage and other. The Company maintains operations in Oregon, Washington and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries. The local gas distribution business, referred to as the utility segment, serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The Company’s gas storage business, referred to as the gas storage segment, provides storage services for utilities, gas marketers, electric generators and industrial users from storage facilities located in Oregon and California. The Company’s other segment is referred to as non-utility and consists of non-utility investments and other business activities. The other segment consists of an equity method investment in Trail West Holdings, LLC (TWH) and other pipeline assets in NNG Financial Corporation.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc. is a regulated natural gas distribution utility in the United States. The Company provides natural gas distribution services. The Company distributes natural gas in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale and public authority customers. The Company’s natural gas distribution markets in terms of customers are Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; Kansas City, Wichita and Topeka, Kansas, and Austin and El Paso, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its three divisions, Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service and Texas Gas Service, distribute natural gas to approximately 88%, 72% and 13% of the natural gas distribution customers in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 50.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas storage capacity under lease with remaining terms ranging from 1 to 10 years and maximum allowable daily withdrawal capacity of approximately 1.3 Bcf.

