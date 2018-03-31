Head-To-Head Comparison: AngloGold Ashanti (AU) versus Seabridge Gold (SA)

Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Seabridge Gold does not pay a dividend. AngloGold Ashanti pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -2.98% -2.75% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seabridge Gold and AngloGold Ashanti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A AngloGold Ashanti 0 2 4 0 2.67

AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.18%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Seabridge Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Seabridge Gold has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of -0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seabridge Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$7.93 million N/A N/A AngloGold Ashanti $4.54 billion 0.86 -$191.00 million $0.06 158.17

Seabridge Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngloGold Ashanti.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Seabridge Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. It also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

