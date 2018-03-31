News (NWSA) versus Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Head to Head Review

News (NASDAQ: NWSA) and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get News alerts:

News pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Discovery does not pay a dividend. News pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares News and Discovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio News $8.14 billion 1.13 -$738.00 million $0.36 43.89 Discovery $6.87 billion 1.19 -$337.00 million $2.24 9.57

Discovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than News. Discovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than News, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for News and Discovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score News 0 1 2 0 2.67 Discovery 1 13 5 0 2.21

News presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.59%. Discovery has a consensus target price of $24.88, indicating a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Discovery’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Discovery is more favorable than News.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of News shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of News shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Discovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares News and Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets News -5.41% 2.52% 1.94% Discovery -4.90% 21.68% 5.92%

Volatility and Risk

News has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Discovery has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Discovery beats News on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

News Company Profile

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au. The Company is a developing provider of digital education content, assessment and delivery services. The Company’s business component includes News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, Amplify and Foxtel. In July 2014, it completed the acquisition of Harlequin Enterprises from Torstar Corp.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc., formerly Discovery Communications, Inc., is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S. Networks, which consists principally of domestic television networks and digital content services; International Networks, consisting primarily of international television networks and digital content services, and Education and Other, which consists principally of curriculum-based product and service offerings, and production studios. The Company’s portfolio of networks includes television brands, such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, ID, Velocity and Eurosport. It is also engaged in extending content distribution across various platforms, including brand-aligned Websites, Web-native networks and online streaming.

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.