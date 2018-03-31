Analyzing Dixie Group (DXYN) & Its Peers

Dixie Group (NASDAQ: DXYN) is one of 3 public companies in the “Carpets & rugs” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dixie Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dixie Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dixie Group $412.46 million -$9.55 million -39.29 Dixie Group Competitors $3.63 billion $338.44 million -0.29

Dixie Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dixie Group. Dixie Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dixie Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dixie Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dixie Group Competitors 13 72 146 10 2.63

As a group, “Carpets & rugs” companies have a potential upside of 23.48%. Given Dixie Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dixie Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Dixie Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of shares of all “Carpets & rugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Dixie Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Carpets & rugs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dixie Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dixie Group -2.32% -1.35% -0.40% Dixie Group Competitors 4.42% 12.06% 5.89%

Volatility & Risk

Dixie Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dixie Group’s rivals have a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Dixie Group rivals beat Dixie Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc. is engaged in marketing, manufacturing and selling of carpet and rugs. The Company offers its products to various residential and commercial customers through its various sales forces and brands. The Company operates through the carpet and rug manufacturing segment. The Company also provides carpet and yarn related services to other manufacturers. The Company’s brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, Atlas Carpet Mills, Masland Contract and Masland Hospitality. Dixie International sells its brands outside of the North American market. Fabrica markets and manufactures various residential carpet and custom rugs. Masland Contract markets and manufactures broadloom and modular carpet tile for the specified commercial marketplace. Masland Residential markets and manufactures design-driven specialty carpets and rugs for the residential marketplace. Dixie Home markets a range of tufted broadloom residential and commercial carpets.

