Head-To-Head Comparison: Energizer (ENR) & Hillenbrand (HI)

Energizer (NYSE: ENR) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Energizer has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energizer and Hillenbrand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $1.76 billion 2.03 $201.50 million $2.98 19.99 Hillenbrand $1.59 billion 1.82 $126.20 million $2.11 21.75

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Hillenbrand. Energizer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hillenbrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Energizer and Hillenbrand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 1 3 4 0 2.38 Hillenbrand 0 1 2 0 2.67

Energizer currently has a consensus target price of $62.43, suggesting a potential upside of 4.78%. Hillenbrand has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.47%. Given Hillenbrand’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Energizer.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and Hillenbrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 9.40% 274.69% 10.55% Hillenbrand 7.52% 19.51% 7.29%

Dividends

Energizer pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Hillenbrand pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Energizer pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hillenbrand pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hillenbrand has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Energizer is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Energizer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Hillenbrand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energizer beats Hillenbrand on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Company offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air and silver oxide constructions. These products are sold under the Energizer and Eveready brands in the performance, premium and price segments and include primary, rechargeable, specialty and hearing aid products. It manufactures, distributes and markets lighting products, including headlights, lanterns, kid’s lights and area lights.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial company with multiple brands that serve a range of industries across the globe. The Company operates in two segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service engineered industrial equipment throughout the world. The Process Equipment Group segment is a provider of compounding, extrusion and material handling; size reduction; screening and separating, and flow control products and services for a range of manufacturing and other industrial processes. It offers equipment for industries, including plastics, chemicals, fertilizers and mining. Its Batesville segment operates in the North American death care industry, and manufactures and sells funeral service products, including burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, selection room display fixtures, other personalization and memorialization products, and Web-based technology applications.

