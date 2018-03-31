Head to Head Comparison: Man Wah (MAWHY) & LSC Communications (LKSD)

Man Wah (OTCMKTS: MAWHY) and LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Man Wah and LSC Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Man Wah N/A N/A N/A LSC Communications -1.58% 25.28% 3.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Man Wah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of LSC Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of LSC Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Man Wah and LSC Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Man Wah $1.00 billion 3.02 $225.88 million N/A N/A LSC Communications $3.60 billion 0.17 -$57.00 million $1.97 8.86

Man Wah has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LSC Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Man Wah and LSC Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Man Wah 0 0 0 0 N/A LSC Communications 0 3 0 0 2.00

LSC Communications has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.67%. Given LSC Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LSC Communications is more favorable than Man Wah.

Dividends

Man Wah pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. LSC Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. LSC Communications pays out 52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Man Wah has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSC Communications has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LSC Communications beats Man Wah on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products (Wholesale), Sofa and Ancillary Products (Retail), Home Group Business, and Other products segments. The company is also involved in the advertising and marketing of home furnishing products, as well as produces and sells mattresses, bedding products, chairs, and other products to railways, chain cinemas, and other business customers. In addition, it provides foam products and furniture components; management business consultancy and back office support services; invests in properties; operates, leases, and manages furniture mall; and offers transportation and property management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a total of 1,504 retail stores. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Fotan, Hong Kong. Man Wah Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Man Wah Investments Limited.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc. focuses on traditional and digital print, print-related services and office products. The Company’s segments are Print and Office Products. The Company, through its Print segment, provides a range of print product offerings, which include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books and directories. In addition to printed products, the Company also provides a number of print-related services, such as supply chain management, mail services, e-book formatting and distribution services. Its Print segment services over 3,000 customers, including publishers of magazines, books and directories, online retailers, catalogers, mass merchandisers and contract stationers. In its Office Products segment, the Company manufactures and sells a range of branded and private label products, primarily within the core categories, including filing products; note-taking products; binder products; tax and stock forms, and envelopes.

