Head to Head Comparison: Xenith Bankshares (XBKS) & Southwest Bancorp (OKSB)

Xenith Bankshares (NASDAQ: XBKS) and Southwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:OKSB) are both small-cap financials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Southwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xenith Bankshares does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Xenith Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Southwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of Xenith Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Southwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xenith Bankshares and Southwest Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenith Bankshares $103.54 million 7.59 $57.04 million N/A N/A Southwest Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xenith Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Southwest Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Xenith Bankshares and Southwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenith Bankshares 24.37% 5.98% 0.89% Southwest Bancorp 22.47% 7.82% 0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Xenith Bankshares and Southwest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenith Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southwest Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Xenith Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.23%. Southwest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.93%. Given Southwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southwest Bancorp is more favorable than Xenith Bankshares.

Summary

Southwest Bancorp beats Xenith Bankshares on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenith Bankshares

Xenith Bankshares, Inc., formerly Hampton Roads Bankshares, Inc., is a bank holding company for Xenith Bank. Xenith Bank is a commercial bank specifically targeting the banking needs of middle market and small businesses, local real estate developers and investors, and retail banking clients. Xenith Bank’s regional area of operations spans from Baltimore, Maryland, to Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, complementing its presence in greater Washington, D.C., greater Richmond, Virginia, and greater Hampton Roads, Virginia. Its service and products consist primarily of taking deposits from, and making loans to, its target customers within its target markets. It offers other banking related specialized products and services to its customers, such as travelers’ checks, coin counters, wire services, online banking and safe deposit box services. Additionally, it offers commercial customers various cash management products, including remote deposit.

About Southwest Bancorp

Southwest Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates in four segments: Oklahoma Banking, Texas Banking, Kansas Banking and Other Operations. The Oklahoma Banking segment provides deposit and lending services and consists of residential mortgage lending services to customers. The Texas Banking segment and the Kansas Banking segment provide deposit and lending services. Other Operations segment includes funds management unit and corporate investments. The Oklahoma Banking segment includes the Stillwater division, the Central Oklahoma division based in Oklahoma City, the Tulsa division, and the Colorado division based in Denver; Texas Banking segment includes the Dallas division, the Fort Worth division, the Austin division and the San Antonio division, and Kansas Banking segment includes the Wichita division and the Hutchinson division. The Stillwater division, Hutchinson division and Denver division serve their respective markets as full-service community banks.

