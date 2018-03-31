Lydall (LDL) vs. ITT (ITT) Head-To-Head Review

Lydall (NYSE: LDL) and ITT (NYSE:ITT) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Lydall shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of ITT shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Lydall shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of ITT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ITT pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lydall does not pay a dividend. ITT pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ITT has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lydall and ITT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall 0 0 2 0 3.00 ITT 0 1 8 0 2.89

Lydall presently has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.28%. ITT has a consensus price target of $55.71, indicating a potential upside of 13.75%. Given Lydall’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lydall is more favorable than ITT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lydall and ITT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall $698.44 million 1.20 $49.31 million $2.80 17.23 ITT $2.59 billion 1.67 $113.50 million $2.59 18.91

ITT has higher revenue and earnings than Lydall. Lydall is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ITT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lydall and ITT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall 7.01% 14.99% 8.68% ITT 4.39% 14.65% 6.18%

Volatility and Risk

Lydall has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITT has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ITT beats Lydall on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. This segment also offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts. Motion Technologies manufactures brake components, shock absorbers and damping technologies for the automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation markets. Interconnect Solutions manufactures and designs a range of engineered connector solutions that makes it possible to transfer signal and power between electronic devices. Control Technologies manufactures equipment, including actuation, valves, and noise and energy absorption components for the aerospace and defense, and industrial markets.

