Head to Head Contrast: Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) & Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) and Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Middlesex Water and Veolia Environnement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlesex Water 17.44% 10.16% 3.54% Veolia Environnement N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of Middlesex Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Veolia Environnement shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Middlesex Water shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Veolia Environnement shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Middlesex Water and Veolia Environnement’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlesex Water $130.77 million 4.59 $22.80 million $1.38 26.59 Veolia Environnement $28.38 billion 0.47 $453.66 million $1.22 19.46

Veolia Environnement has higher revenue and earnings than Middlesex Water. Veolia Environnement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlesex Water, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Middlesex Water has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veolia Environnement has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Middlesex Water pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Veolia Environnement pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Middlesex Water pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veolia Environnement pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Veolia Environnement is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Middlesex Water and Veolia Environnement, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlesex Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Veolia Environnement 0 2 3 0 2.60

Middlesex Water presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.99%. Given Middlesex Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Middlesex Water is more favorable than Veolia Environnement.

Summary

Middlesex Water beats Veolia Environnement on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. This segment also includes regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. The Non-Regulated segment provides non-regulated contract services for the operation and maintenance of municipal and private water and wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex Water Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement S.A. provides a range of environmental services worldwide. It operates through Water, Waste, and Energy businesses. The Water business integrates drinking water and wastewater activities, such as water distribution and collection, water and wastewater treatment and supply, industrial process water, wastewater sludge management, and recycling and reuse solutions, as well as construction of water treatment plant. It also manufactures water treatment equipment and technologies. The Waste business collects, sorts, processes, disposes, and recycles household, commercial, and industrial wastes. The Energy business produces renewable energy comprising heat and electricity produced from waste and biomass; heat from data centers, wastewater calories, and industrial companies; and develops a range of energy management activities, including heating and cooling networks, thermal and multi-technical services, industrial utilities, installation and maintenance of production equipment, and integration services for the management of buildings. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Environnement and changed its name to Veolia Environnement S.A. in 2003. Veolia Environnement S.A. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

