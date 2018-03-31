Reviewing Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) & Its Competitors

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is one of 26 public companies in the “MACHINERY-ELEC” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Plug Power to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Plug Power alerts:

This table compares Plug Power and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power $103.26 million -$127.08 million -3.15 Plug Power Competitors $5.44 billion $456.46 million 14.84

Plug Power’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Plug Power. Plug Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Plug Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power -96.94% -93.76% -30.37% Plug Power Competitors -235.00% -23.51% -14.53%

Risk & Volatility

Plug Power has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plug Power’s competitors have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Plug Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “MACHINERY-ELEC” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Plug Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of shares of all “MACHINERY-ELEC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Plug Power and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power 1 0 7 0 2.75 Plug Power Competitors 170 784 954 12 2.42

Plug Power currently has a consensus price target of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 90.48%. As a group, “MACHINERY-ELEC” companies have a potential upside of 17.49%. Given Plug Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Plug Power is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Plug Power competitors beat Plug Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc. is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn. GenKey offers solutions to customers transitioning their material handling vehicles to fuel cell power. GenDrive is a hydrogen fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system. It provides power to material handling vehicles. GenFuel is a hydrogen fueling delivery system. It is designed to allow customers to refuel its GenDrive units for productivity. GenCare is an ongoing maintenance program for both the GenDrive fuel cells and GenFuel products. ReliOn is a stationary fuel cell solution. It provides scalable, modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation and utility sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.