Head to Head Review: Albemarle (ALB) & Mitsubishi Chemical (MTLHY)

Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Albemarle and Mitsubishi Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albemarle 0 5 17 0 2.77 Mitsubishi Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Albemarle currently has a consensus target price of $124.38, indicating a potential upside of 34.11%. Given Albemarle’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Albemarle is more favorable than Mitsubishi Chemical.

Dividends

Albemarle pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Mitsubishi Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Albemarle pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsubishi Chemical pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Albemarle has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Albemarle is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Albemarle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mitsubishi Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Albemarle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Albemarle has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Chemical has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Albemarle and Mitsubishi Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albemarle 1.79% 13.27% 6.89% Mitsubishi Chemical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Albemarle and Mitsubishi Chemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albemarle $3.07 billion 3.34 $54.85 million $4.59 20.20 Mitsubishi Chemical $31.23 billion 0.48 $1.45 billion $4.82 10.22

Mitsubishi Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Albemarle. Mitsubishi Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albemarle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Albemarle beats Mitsubishi Chemical on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets. It also offers cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical markets; zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications; technical services, such as the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and recycling services for lithium-containing by-products. In addition, this segment offers performance catalyst solutions comprising organometallics, polymer catalysts, and curatives for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, polyurethanes, epoxies, and engineered resins markets. Its Bromine Specialties segment offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and other industrial applications, as well as oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications; and tertiary amines, biocides, disinfectants, and sanitizers. Its Refining Solutions segment offers clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for refining industry. It serves energy storage, petroleum refining, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, and custom chemistry services markets. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation engages in the performance products, industrial materials, and health care businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Electronics Applications, Designed Materials, Health Care, Chemicals, and Polymers. The company offers thermoplastic elastomer, phenol and polycarbonate, bio-based engineering plastic, and polybutylene terephthalate products; acrylic and epoxy resins, sugar esters, and resin additives; optical clear adhesive sheets and films, optical polyvinyl alcohol films, color resists, and precision cleaning products; food packaging and acrylic, and sanitary films, as well as moisture-proof polyvinyl chloride sheets for tablet and capsule packaging; and artificial light-type plant growing systems, and fiber reinforced plastic and stainless steel panel water tanks, as well as water treatment components, equipment, and facilities. It also provides engineering plastics, carbon fiber and composite materials, alumina fibers, functional moldings and composites, and fibers and textiles; lithium-ion battery materials, phosphors, and scintillators; ethylene glycols, chemical derivatives, and polyethylene gasoline tanks; coke, carbon black, synthetic rubber, and carbon materials; methyl methacrylate monomers, acrylic molding materials, and acrylic sheets; oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and electronics material gases; and air separation units. In addition, the company offers treatment agents for autoimmune diseases; therapeutic agents for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; vaccines, compact immunoanalyzers, capsules, diagnostic reagents and instruments, pharmaceutical equipment, and active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and self-health check services. Further, it provides computer peripheral and polymer processing products; and clinical testing and drug development, logistic and warehouse, and engineering and construction services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

