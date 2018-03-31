Head-To-Head Review: IHS Markit (INFO) & The Competition

IHS Markit (NASDAQ: INFO) is one of 304 public companies in the “BUSINESS SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare IHS Markit to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of IHS Markit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of IHS Markit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IHS Markit and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit 1 2 9 0 2.67 IHS Markit Competitors 1133 5317 7910 225 2.50

IHS Markit presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.79%. As a group, “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 10.03%. Given IHS Markit’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IHS Markit has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

IHS Markit has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHS Markit’s peers have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IHS Markit and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit $3.60 billion $416.90 million 28.71 IHS Markit Competitors $3.01 billion $233.50 million 25.69

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. IHS Markit is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IHS Markit and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit 16.06% 9.33% 5.12% IHS Markit Competitors -157.94% -95.20% -3.41%

Summary

IHS Markit beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings. Its energy offerings are focused on upstream, midstream, downstream and power/gas/coal/renewables (PGCR) services. The Transportation segment includes its aerospace, defense and security (AD&S); automotive, and maritime and trade (M&T) product offerings. The CMS segment includes its product design; technology, media and telecommunication, and economics and country risk (ECR) product offerings. The Company’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software and managed services.

